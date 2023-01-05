C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) closed the most recent trading day at $6.51, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.22% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 132.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.56 million, down 57.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.