Is C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 923 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCCC's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CCCC has gained about 37.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Align Technology (ALGN). The stock has returned 13.6% year-to-date.

For Align Technology, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 443 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1% this year, meaning that CCCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Align Technology, however, belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved -3.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to C4 Therapeutics, Inc. and Align Technology as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.