C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Soars on Oncology Deal With Merck

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC or C4T announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with pharma giant Merck MRK to discover and develop degrader-antibody conjugates (“DACs”) with an initial focus on one oncology target. Shares of C4T surged 98.3% on Dec 12 following the announcement of the deal.

An emerging modality, DAC is designed to selectively target and neutralize disease-causing proteins in cancer cells.

The partnership is looking to leverage C4T’s leading protein degradation technology with Merck’s expertise in biological chemistry.

C4T will be using its proprietary TORPEDO platform to develop degrader while Merck will provide antibody conjugation to create DACs in the discovery phase.

Per the terms of the agreement, C4T and Merck will develop DACs directed to an undisclosed oncology target together. C4T is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $10 million from MRK for the deal, along with milestone payments of approximately $600 million and tiered royalties on net sales if the product is commercialized upon potential approval.

Merck will lead the preclinical and clinical development of DAC candidates and will be responsible for the commercialization upon successful development and potential approval of the candidates.

Shares of C4T have plunged 71.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.7%.

Per the deal, Merck will have the option to extend the above collaboration by including three additional targets, which in return could generate additional milestones and royalties for C4T. C4T would be eligible to receive up to almost $2.5 billion in potential payments if Merck exercises its options to extend the collaboration.

The deal looks like a good strategic fit for C4T as it provides the company with the much-needed funds to support its pipeline development and continue its research activities.

