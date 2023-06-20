News & Insights

Markets
CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Appoints Leonard Reyno As CMO

June 20, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) Tuesday announced the appointment of Leonard Reyno as chief medical officer or CMO with effect from July 10. In his new role, Reyno will be responsible for supporting the drug maker's clinical strategy to boost its pipeline of degrader therapies.

New CMO is a biotech expert and, has nearly three decades of clinical development experience, spanning first-in-human studies to Phase IV clinical trials.

He joins C4T from Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, where he most recently served as President, Research & Development, and CMO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.