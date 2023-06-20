C4 Therapeutics Appoints Leonard Reyno As CMO

(RTTNews) - C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) Tuesday announced the appointment of Leonard Reyno as chief medical officer or CMO with effect from July 10. In his new role, Reyno will be responsible for supporting the drug maker's clinical strategy to boost its pipeline of degrader therapies.

New CMO is a biotech expert and, has nearly three decades of clinical development experience, spanning first-in-human studies to Phase IV clinical trials.

He joins C4T from Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, where he most recently served as President, Research & Development, and CMO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.