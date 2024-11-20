C4 Therapeutics appoints Hoerter to board of directors

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) announced the continued evolution of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Steve Hoerter as a director.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CCCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.