C4 Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in CFT8919 clinical trial

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) announced its partner Betta Pharmaceuticals has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1 clinical trial of CFT8919, an orally bioavailable allosteric degrader of EGFR L858R for non-small cell lung cancer, NSCLC, in Greater China. “We are pleased to see CFT8919, our fourth small molecule degrader to enter the clinic, begin the journey through clinical development in Greater China with our partner Betta Pharmaceuticals,” said Len Reyno, M.D., chief medical officer of C4 Therapeutics. “CFT8919 may offer an exciting advancement in treating non-small cell lung cancer driven by an EGFR mutation, which is currently treated with EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors that offer a less durable response for patients with the EGFR L858R driver mutation than those with other driver mutations. We, along with our partner Betta Pharmaceuticals, believe CFT8919 may offer a novel targeted therapy for patients and physicians searching for treatment options.”

