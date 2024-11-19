News & Insights

Stocks

C3is Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Outcomes for 2024

November 19, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C3is Inc. (CISS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

C3is Inc., a ship-owning company, reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter and nine months ending September 2024, with revenues of $9.3 million and a net income of $5.1 million for the quarter. Despite a 24% increase in daily TCE and a substantial rise in adjusted EBITDA for the nine months, the company faced a net loss of $2.9 million for the same period, impacted by a $10.4 million non-cash adjustment due to changes in warrant valuations. The company’s fleet utilization remained strong, although operational and voyage expenses increased due to the expansion of its fleet.

For further insights into CISS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CISS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.