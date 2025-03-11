C3is Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

C3is Inc. reports Q4 2024 revenues of $9.4 million, net loss of $2.7 million, and fleet expansion details.

Quiver AI Summary

C3is Inc., a ship-owning company involved in dry bulk and tanker transportation services, released its fourth quarter and annual financial results for 2024, reporting revenues of $9.4 million for Q4 and $42.3 million for the full year, a 47% increase from 2023. The fleet utilization remained strong at 90.2% for Q4 and 99.5% for the year despite some commercial idle days. Notably, the company achieved a net income of $0.1 million for the quarter, though it experienced a net loss of $2.7 million for the year. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $16.4 million for the year, highlighting operational efficiency amid fluctuating charter rates and rising expenses. The company ended 2024 with a cash balance of $12.6 million after significant vessel acquisitions totaling $41 million. Management remains optimistic, anticipating that geopolitical shifts and regulatory changes could enhance profitability in 2025.

Potential Positives

Revenues for the full year 2024 increased by 47% compared to 2023, rising from $28.7 million to $42.3 million, showcasing substantial growth in the company's operations.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 increased by 11% compared to 2023, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The company successfully expanded its fleet capacity by acquiring multiple vessels, achieving a total capacity increase of 234% since its inception, demonstrating strong growth potential.

The cash balance of $12.6 million at year-end 2024 reflects a robust financial position even after significant vessel acquisition expenditures, indicating sound financial management.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, indicating financial struggles and a significant drop from the previous year's net income of $9.3 million.

Loss per share increased to $4.29 for the twelve-month period, a stark decline compared to the profit of $393.20 per share reported in 2023, which may concern investors about the company's profitability.

Significant non-cash loss of $11.1 million recorded on warrants, which could indicate deteriorating investor confidence and potential issues related to associated equity offerings.

FAQ

What were C3is Inc.'s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024?

C3is Inc. reported revenues of $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $13.8 million in Q4 2023.

How did the fleet utilization change in 2024?

The fleet operational utilization was 90.2% for Q4 2024, compared to 100.0% in the same period of 2023.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for C3is Inc. in 2024?

C3is Inc. recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, up from $14.8 million in 2023.

How many vessels does C3is Inc. own as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, C3is Inc. owned four vessels, including three Handysize dry bulk carriers and one Aframax tanker.

What were the net profits or losses for C3is Inc. in 2024?

C3is Inc. reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a profit in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CISS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CISS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and tanker seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.







OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









Our handysize dry bulk carriers are on time charters of short-term durations, producing steady cash flows, while our Aframax tanker operates in the spot market, currently achieving voyage charter rates of around $43,000 per day.











Our handysize dry bulk carriers are on time charters of short-term durations, producing steady cash flows, while our Aframax tanker operates in the spot market, currently achieving voyage charter rates of around $43,000 per day.



All of our vessels are unencumbered.











All of our vessels are unencumbered.



Fleet operational utilization of 90.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the commercial idle days of the vessel that operated in the spot market, as our vessels that operated under time charter employment had few commercial idle days.











Fleet operational utilization of 90.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the commercial idle days of the vessel that operated in the spot market, as our vessels that operated under time charter employment had few commercial idle days.



Revenues of $9.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, corresponding to a daily TCE



I



of $15,665.











Revenues of $9.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, corresponding to a daily TCE of $15,665.



Cash balance, including time deposits, of $12.6 million at year end 2024, after total payments for vessel acquisitions of $41 million during the year.











Cash balance, including time deposits, of $12.6 million at year end 2024, after total payments for vessel acquisitions of $41 million during the year.



For the full year 2024, daily TCE decreased by 9% as compared to the same period in 2023.











For the full year 2024, daily TCE decreased by 9% as compared to the same period in 2023.



Net Income of $0.1 million, EBITDA



i



of $2.0 million and Loss per Share, Basic, of $1.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.











Net Income of $0.1 million, EBITDA of $2.0 million and Loss per Share, Basic, of $1.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Net Loss of $2.7 million, EBITDA of $5.0 million and Loss per Share, Basic, of $4.29 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.











Net Loss of $2.7 million, EBITDA of $5.0 million and Loss per Share, Basic, of $4.29 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.



Adjusted net income



i



of $1.1 million and $8.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, decreases of 81% for the 3 months’ period and 7% for the twelve months’ period compared to the 2023 equivalent periods.











Adjusted net income of $1.1 million and $8.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, decreases of 81% for the 3 months’ period and 7% for the twelve months’ period compared to the 2023 equivalent periods.



Adjusted EBITDA



i



of $16.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 11% as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.











Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 11% as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



In 2024 the Company paid $39.5 million, representing the remaining 90% purchase price on the Aframax oil tanker, Afrapearl II, and $1.6 million, representing the 10% purchase price of the Bulk Carrier, Eco Spitfire. The funds used were provided by operations, cash on hand and net proceeds from equity offerings.





For accounting purposes, the balance payable on the two vessels had to be recorded as capital due and interest costs, although no interest was charged by the Sellers. The final balances paid remain the same as the originally agreed purchase prices.









The Company recorded a non-cash adjustment of $11.1 million as “Loss on Warrants” for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the change in the fair value of warrants as at December 31, 2024 as compared to the fair value as of their issuance date during Q1 2024.



The Company recorded a non-cash adjustment of $11.1 million as “Loss on Warrants” for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the change in the fair value of warrants as at December 31, 2024 as compared to the fair value as of their issuance date during Q1 2024.



In January 2025, the Company effected a reverse stock split of its common shares of 1-for-2.5, thus all share amounts have been retrospectively restated.









i



TCE, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Results





:











Voyage revenues



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $9.4 million, a decrease of $4.4 million compared to revenues of $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the decrease in charter rates. Total calendar days for our fleet were 368 days for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 276 days for the same period in 2023. Of the total calendar days in the fourth quarter of 2024, 252, or 68.5%, were time charter days, as compared to 174 or 63.0% for the same period in 2023. Our fleet utilization was 99.2% and 100.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $9.4 million, a decrease of $4.4 million compared to revenues of $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the decrease in charter rates. Total calendar days for our fleet were 368 days for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 276 days for the same period in 2023. Of the total calendar days in the fourth quarter of 2024, 252, or 68.5%, were time charter days, as compared to 174 or 63.0% for the same period in 2023. Our fleet utilization was 99.2% and 100.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $3.7 million and $2.3 million, compared to $4.4 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in voyage expenses was attributed to the decrease in bunkers cost in Q4 2024 and the decrease in brokerage commissions as revenues decreased. The increase in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included bunkers cost and port expenses of $2.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively, corresponding to 54% and 35% of total voyage expenses due to the fact that the vessel Afrapearl II operated in the spot market. Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 mainly included crew expenses of $1.2 million, corresponding to 52% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $0.5 million, corresponding to 22% of total vessel operating expenses, and maintenance expenses of $0.3 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 13% of total vessel operating expenses.



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $3.7 million and $2.3 million, compared to $4.4 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in voyage expenses was attributed to the decrease in bunkers cost in Q4 2024 and the decrease in brokerage commissions as revenues decreased. The increase in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included bunkers cost and port expenses of $2.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively, corresponding to 54% and 35% of total voyage expenses due to the fact that the vessel Afrapearl II operated in the spot market. Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 mainly included crew expenses of $1.2 million, corresponding to 52% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $0.5 million, corresponding to 22% of total vessel operating expenses, and maintenance expenses of $0.3 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 13% of total vessel operating expenses.





Depreciation



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.6 million, a $0.2 million increase from $1.4 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.6 million, a $0.2 million increase from $1.4 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.





Management fees



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.16 million, a $0.04 million increase from $0.12 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.16 million, a $0.04 million increase from $0.12 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.





General and Administrative costs



for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively. They were mainly related to the increase in stock-based compensation cost.















Interest and finance costs



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.3 million and mainly related to the accrued interest expense – related party, in connection with the $14.4 million, part of the acquisition price of our bulk carrier, the Eco Spitfire, which is payable by April 2025, while for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were $0.7 million and related to the accrued interest expense – related party, in connection with the $38.7 million, part of the acquisition price of our Aframax tanker, the Afrapearl II, which was completely repaid in July 2024.









For accounting purposes, the balance payable on the two vessels had to be recorded as capital due and interest costs, although no interest was charged by the Sellers. The final balances paid remain the same as the originally agreed purchase prices.











Interest income



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $0.1 million and $0.04 million respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $0.1 million and $0.04 million respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.





Loss on warrants



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $0.8 million and mainly related to net fair value losses on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants which were issued during the first quarter of 2024 in connection with the two public offerings and have been classified as liabilities.



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $0.8 million and mainly related to net fair value losses on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants which were issued during the first quarter of 2024 in connection with the two public offerings and have been classified as liabilities.





Adjusted net income



was $1.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted loss per share, basic of $0.76 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to an Adjusted net income of $5.6 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $160.84 for the same period of last year.



was $1.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted loss per share, basic of $0.76 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to an Adjusted net income of $5.6 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $160.84 for the same period of last year.





Adjusted





EBITDA



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 amounted to $2.9 million and $7.7 million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 amounted to $2.9 million and $7.7 million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.



An average of 4.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 3.0 vessels for the same period in 2023.













Twelve months 2024 Results





:











Voyage revenues



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $42.3 million, an increase of $13.6 million, compared to voyage revenues of $28.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 1,334 days for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 901 days for the same period in 2023. Of the total calendar days in the twelve months of 2024, 864 or 64.8%, were time charter days, as compared to 680 or 75.5% for the same period in 2023. Our fleet utilization for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 99.5% and 99.9%, respectively.



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $42.3 million, an increase of $13.6 million, compared to voyage revenues of $28.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 1,334 days for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 901 days for the same period in 2023. Of the total calendar days in the twelve months of 2024, 864 or 64.8%, were time charter days, as compared to 680 or 75.5% for the same period in 2023. Our fleet utilization for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 99.5% and 99.9%, respectively.





Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.1 million and $8.4 million respectively, compared to $7.6 million and $4.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in voyage expenses is due to the increase in bunkers cost and port expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in vessels’ operating expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 mainly included bunker costs of $6.9 million, corresponding to 49% of total voyage expenses, and port expenses of $4.7 million, corresponding to 33% of total voyage expenses due to the fact that the vessel Afrapearl II operated in the spot market. Operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 mainly included crew expenses of $4.4 million, corresponding to 52% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $1.8 million, corresponding to 21%, and maintenance expenses of $0.9 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 11% of total vessel operating expenses.











Depreciation



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $6.2 million, a $2.1 million increase from $4.1 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $6.2 million, a $2.1 million increase from $4.1 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.





Management fees



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.6 million, a $0.2 million increase from $0.4 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the calendar days of our fleet during the current year.



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.6 million, a $0.2 million increase from $0.4 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the calendar days of our fleet during the current year.





General and Administrative costs



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $3.0 million and mainly related to expenses allocated to warrants issued as part of the two public offerings and classified as liabilities, the expenses incurred relating to reverse stock split and expenses incurred as a result of operating as a separate public company. General and Administrative costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $1.2 million.







for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $3.0 million and mainly related to expenses allocated to warrants issued as part of the two public offerings and classified as liabilities, the expenses incurred relating to reverse stock split and expenses incurred as a result of operating as a separate public company. General and Administrative costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $1.2 million.





Interest and finance costs



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $2.5 million and mainly related to the accrued interest expense – related party in connection with the $53.3 million, part of the acquisition prices of our Aframax tanker Afrapearl II, which was completely paid off in July 2024, and of our bulk carrier Eco Spitfire, which is payable by April 2025, while for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 interest and finance costs were $1.4 million related to the accrued interest expense – related party in connection with the $38.7 million, part of the acquisition price of our Aframax tanker Afrapearl II.









For accounting purposes, the balance payable on the two vessels had to be recorded as capital due and interest costs, although no interest was charged by the Sellers. The final balances paid remain the same as the originally agreed purchase prices.











Interest income



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $1.0 million and $0.04 million respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $1.0 million and $0.04 million respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.





Loss on warrants



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $11.1 million and mainly related to the net fair value losses on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants which were issued during the first quarter of 2024 in connection with the two public offerings and have been classified as liabilities.



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $11.1 million and mainly related to the net fair value losses on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants which were issued during the first quarter of 2024 in connection with the two public offerings and have been classified as liabilities.





Adjusted Net Income



was $8.7 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $1.75 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to adjusted net income of $9.3 million, corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $394.90 for the same period in the last year.



was $8.7 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $1.75 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to adjusted net income of $9.3 million, corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $394.90 for the same period in the last year.





Adjusted EBITDA



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 amounted to $16.4 million and $14.8 million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.



for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 amounted to $16.4 million and $14.8 million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.



An average of 3.6 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.5 vessels for the same period of 2023.













CEO Dr. Diamantis Andriotis commented:







For the year 2024, we reported Revenues of $42.3 million – an increase of 47% from 2023 Revenues of $28.7 million, Voyage Revenues minus Voyage Expenses of $28.2 million – an increase of 34% from 2023, and an adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million – 11% higher than 2023.





We have taken delivery of our fourth vessel this year, bringing our total fleet capacity to 213,464 DWT, an increase of 234% from the Company’s inception over a year ago.





We have more than



trebled our fleet capacity without incurring any bank debt.







Our cash balance, including time deposits, at year end 2024 was $12.6 million, after total payments of $41 million for vessel acquisitions during the year.





Shipping is currently navigating a transitional phase, with shifting dynamics influenced by geopolitical factors, environmental regulations, demand patterns and weather-related challenges.





While navigating these most volatile waters, we are closely monitoring the evolving situations and are focused on identifying those components that would maximize our future profits.





Politics will play an important role in shipping in 2025, particularly in the US.





The Trump administration is likely to push an agenda aligned with “drill baby, drill”; this combined with the threat of tariffs on all Chinese built vessels, of which we have none, are two important factors that, if they materialize, could have a significant positive impact on the profitability of our company.





With a clear focus on emerging opportunities, we remain confident that 2025 will be a year that will produce strong financial performance and potential growth prospects.







Conference Call details:







On March 11, 2025, at 10:00 am ET, the Company’s management will host a conference call to present the results and the company’s operations and outlook.







Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







ABOUT C3IS INC.







C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing drybulk and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns four vessels, three Handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt) and an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,800 dwt, resulting in a fleet total capacity of 213,464 dwt. C3is Inc.’s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS”.







Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance including our intentions relating to fleet growth and diversification and financing, outlook for our shipping sectors and vessel earnings, and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although C3is Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, C3is Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in C3is Inc.’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to fund the remaining purchase price for one of our drybulk vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.





Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by C3is INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Company Contact:







Nina Pyndiah





Chief Financial Officer





C3is INC.





00-30-210-6250-001





E-mail: info@c3is.pro







Fleet Data:







The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024.











FLEET DATA

















Q4 2023

















Q4 2024









12M 2023









12M 2024











Average number of vessels (1)





3.00





4.00





2.47





3.64









Period end number of owned vessels in fleet





3





4





3





4









Total calendar days for fleet (2)





276





368





901





1,334









Total voyage days for fleet (3)





276





365





900





1,327









Fleet utilization (4)





100.0%





99.2%





99.9%





99.5%









Total charter days for fleet (5)





174





252





680





864









Total spot market days for fleet (6)





102





113





220





463









Fleet operational utilization (7)





87.0%





90.2%





91.6%





90.2%

































1)



Average number of vessels



is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.





2)



Total calendar days



for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.





3)



Total voyage days



for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.





4)



Fleet utilization



is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.





5)



Total charter days



for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time charters for the relevant period.





6)



Total spot market charter days



for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.





7)



Fleet operational utilization



is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.







Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS





:







Adjusted net income represents net income/(loss) before loss on warrants and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, loss on warrants and share based compensation.





Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.





EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.











(Expressed in United States Dollars,









except number of shares)









Fourth Quarter Ended December 31st,









Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31st,





















2023









2024









2023









2024















Net Income/(loss) - Adjusted Net Income































Net income/(loss)









5,572,743









147,402









9,291,912









(2,748,367)











Plus loss on warrants





--





776,264





--





11,127,077









Plus share based compensation





37,638





133,226





37,638





337,855











Adjusted Net Income









5,610,381









1,056,892









9,329,550









8,716,565







































Net Income/(loss) - EBITDA































Net income/(loss)









5,572,743









147,402









9,291,912









(2,748,367)











Plus interest and finance costs





746,820





330,000





1,367,831





2,473,810









Less interest income





(36,107)





(131,916)





(36,107)





(950,816)









Plus depreciation





1,382,295





1,625,471





4,104,720





6,177,651











EBITDA









7,665,751









1,970,957









14,728,356









4,952,278







































Net Income/(loss) - Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income/(loss)





5,572,743





147,402





9,291,912





(2,748,367)









Plus loss on warrants





--





776,264





--





11,127,077









Plus share based compensation





37,638





133,226





37,638





337,855









Plus interest and finance costs





746,820





330,000





1,367,831





2,473,810









Less interest income





(36,107)





(131,916)





(36,107)





(950,816)









Plus depreciation





1,382,295





1,625,471





4,104,720





6,177,651











Adjusted EBITDA









7,703,389









2,880,447









14,765,994









16,417,210







































EPS

































Numerator





























Net income/(loss)





5,572,743





147,402





9,291,912





(2,748,367)









Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares





(191,667)





(191,667)





(404,167)





(762,500)









Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares





(303,550)





--





(188,357)





--









Less: Down round deemed dividend on Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Shares





--





(1,716,000)





(171,968)





(4,578,000)









Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders, basic





5,077,526





(1,760,265)





8,527,420





(8,088,867)













Denominator





























Weighted average number of shares





31,790





1,122,955





21,687





1,886,037











EPS - Basic









159.72









(1.57)









393.20









(4.29)























Adjusted EPS

































Numerator





























Adjusted net income





5,610,381





1,056,892





9,329,550





8,716,565









Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares





(191,667)





(191,667)





(404,167)





(762,500)









Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares





(305,674)





--





(189,169)





(74,105)









Less: Down round deemed dividend on Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Shares





--





(1,716,000)





(171,968)





(4,578,000)









Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders, basic





5,113,040





(850,775)





8,564,246





3,301,960





































Denominator





























Weighted average number of shares





31,790





1,122,955





21,687





1,886,037











Adjusted EPS, Basic









160.84









(0.76)









394.90









1.75





































Reconciliation of TCE:







Time Charter Equivalent rate or “TCE” rate is determined by dividing voyage revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. TCE is a non-GAAP measure which provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Time charter equivalent revenues assisting the Company’s management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. TCE is also a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company’s performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters or time charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. TCE assists our investors to assess our financial performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.











(Expressed in U.S. Dollars except for available days and Time charter equivalent rate)





























Q4 2023









Q4 2024









12M 2023









12M 2024











Voyage revenues





13,776,777





9,411,146





28,738,982





42,296,101









Voyage expenses





4,376,135





3,693,434





7,631,395





14,120,313











Time charter equivalent revenues









9,400,642









5,717,712









21,107,587









28,175,788











Total voyage days for fleet





276





365





900





1,327











Time charter equivalent rate









34,060









15,665









23,453









21,233





































C3is Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)





















Q4 2023









Q4 2024









12M 2023









12M 2024









































Revenues































Revenues





13,776,777





9,411,146





28,738,982





42,296,101











Total revenues









13,776,777









9,411,146









28,738,982









42,296,101









































Expenses































Voyage expenses





4,205,883





3,575,292





7,291,129





13,597,685













Voyage expenses – related party





170,252





118,142





340,266





522,628













Vessels’ operating expenses





1,435,276





2,310,172





4,716,536





8,238,848













Vessels’ operating expenses – related party





27,500





30,000





79,250





134,667













Drydocking costs





(1,297)





--





183,090





--













Management fees – related party





121,440





161,920





396,000





586,960













General and administrative expenses





232,438





345,629





679,156





2,496,408













General and administrative expenses – related party





111,572





124,975





520,874





479,288













Depreciation





1,382,295





1,625,471





4,104,720





6,177,651











Total expenses









7,685,359









8,291,601









18,311,021









32,234,135









































Income from operations









6,091,418









1,119,545









10,427,961









10,061,966









































Other (expenses)/income



























Interest and finance costs





(3,180)





(1,875)





(4,471)





(13,105)













Interest and finance costs – related party





(743,640)





(328,125)





(1,363,360)





(2,460,705)













Interest income





36,107





131,916





36,107





950,816













Foreign exchange gain/(loss)





192,038





2,205





195,675





(160,262)













Loss on warrants





--





(776,264)





--





(11,127,077)











Other expenses, net









(518,675)









(972,143)









(1,136,049)









(12,810,333)





































































Net income/(loss)









5,572,743









147,402









9,291,912









(2,748,367)









































Earnings/(loss) per share (ii)



























- Basic





159.72





(1.57)





393.20





(4.29)













- Diluted





61.35





(1.57)





157.69





(4.29)







































Weighted average number of shares























- Basic





31,790





1,122,955





21,687





1,886,037













- Diluted





88,933





1,122,955





58,447





1,886,037







































ii



The computation of earnings per share gives retroactive effect to the shares issued in connection with the spin-off of our company from Imperial Petroleum Inc. in June 2023 and to the reverse stock splits effected in April 2024 and in January 2025.







C3is Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Expressed in United States Dollars)





















December 31,









December 31,





















2023









2024

































Assets





















Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





695,288





4,640,343













Time deposits





8,368,417





7,948,706













Trade and other receivables





10,443,497





2,815,442













Other current assets





33,846





--













Inventories





689,269





884,148













Advances and prepayments





80,267





21,951













Operating lease right-of-use assets





--





28,768











Total current assets









20,310,584









16,339,358

































Non current assets























Vessels, net





75,161,431





84,149,805











Total non current assets









75,161,431









84,149,805













Total assets









95,472,015









100,489,163

































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Current liabilities























Trade accounts payable





547,017





908,342













Payable to related parties





38,531,016





16,319,561













Accrued and other liabilities





634,297





1,272,095













Operating lease liabilities





--





28,768













Deferred income





215,836





162,108











Total current liabilities









39,928,166









18,690,874





























Non current liabilities























Warrant liability





--





10,437,034











Total non current liabilities









--









10,437,034













Total liabilities









39,928,166









29,127,908

































Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders' equity























Capital stock





350





42,390













Preferred stock, Series A





6,000





6,000













Additional paid-in capital





47,191,580





71,055,813













Retained earnings





8,345,919





257,052











Total stockholders' equity









55,543,849









71,361,255













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









95,472,015









100,489,163





























C3is Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Expressed in United States Dollars)





















12M 2023









12M 2024

































Cash flows from operating activities























Net income/(loss) for the year





9,291,912





(2,748,367)































Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash





















provided by operating activities:























Depreciation





4,104,720





6,177,651













Share based compensation





37,638





337,855













Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss on time deposits





(241,967)





156,921













Loss on warrants





--





11,127,077













Non-cash lease expense





--





33,422













Offering costs attributable to warrant liability





--





1,078,622































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























(Increase)/decrease in























Trade and other receivables





(9,768,670)





7,628,055













Due from related party





146,708





--













Other current assets





(33,846)





33,846













Inventories





(523,624)





(194,879)













Advances and prepayments





(43,927)





58,316















Increase/(decrease) in























Trade accounts payable





(245,125)





361,325













Changes in operating lease liabilities





--





(33,422)













Due to related parties





2,238,516





375,645













Accrued liabilities





460,973





637,798













Deferred income





215,836





(53,728)











Net cash provided by operating activities









5,639,144









24,976,137

































Cash flows from investing activities























Acquisition and improvement of vessels





(4,300,000)





(1,623,125)













Increase in bank time deposits





(8,126,450)





(27,949,881)













Maturity of bank time deposits





--





28,212,671











Net cash used in investing activities









(12,426,450)









(1,360,335)

































Cash flows from financing activities























Net transfers from former Parent Company





3,305,083





--













Proceeds from follow-on offerings





5,003,250





13,147,990













Proceeds from exercise of warrants





--





5,852,396













Stock issuance costs





(584,072)





(1,778,633)













Dividends paid on preferred shares





(241,667)





(762,500)













Repayment of seller financing





--





(36,130,000)











Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities









7,482,594









(19,670,747)































Net increase in cash and cash equivalents





695,288





3,945,055









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year





--





695,288











Cash and cash equivalents at end of year









695,288









4,640,343

























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.