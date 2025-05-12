C3is Inc. to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 15, 2025

C3is Inc. will release Q1 financial results on May 15, 2025, with a conference call at 10:00 am ET.

Quiver AI Summary

C3is Inc., a ship-owning company engaged in providing seaborne transportation services, announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, on May 15, 2025, before the market opens in New York. The company's management will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the results, operations, and outlook, with a live and archived webcast available on the C3is Inc. website. As of the end of the first quarter of 2025, C3is Inc. operates three Handysize dry bulk carriers and one Aframax oil tanker, with a total capacity of 213,464 deadweight tons. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CISS."

Potential Positives

C3is Inc. will publicly release its first quarter financial results, providing transparency about its performance and operations, which is important for investor confidence.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement between management and investors, enhancing communication and fostering trust.

The availability of an archived webcast ensures that stakeholders who cannot attend the live presentation can still access the information, promoting broader engagement.

C3is Inc. operates a fleet that includes three Handysize dry bulk carriers and an Aframax oil tanker, indicating a diverse and potentially robust service capability in the shipping industry.

Potential Negatives

There is a lack of specific financial performance indicators or expectations included in the press release, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and financial health.



The press release does not mention any recent developments or strategic initiatives that could positively impact the company’s future, potentially indicating stagnation in growth or innovation.



While the conference call is scheduled, the format is listen-only, which may limit engagement and interactive dialogue with investors, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among stakeholders seeking more transparency.

FAQ

When will C3is Inc. release its Q1 financial results?

C3is Inc. will release its first quarter financial results on May 15, 2025, before market opens in New York.

What time is the C3is Inc. conference call?

The conference call will be held on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 am ET.

How can I access the C3is Inc. conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live and archived webcast on the C3is Inc. website.

What should participants do before joining the webcast?

Participants should register on the C3is Inc. website approximately 10 minutes before the webcast starts.

What services does C3is Inc. provide?

C3is Inc. provides seaborne transportation services to dry bulk and tanker charterers, including major industrial users and commodity traders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CISS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CISS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 before the market opens in New York on May 15, 2025.





On May 15, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to present the results and the company’s operations and outlook.







Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro).





Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





Please note that this will be a listen-only mode presentation.







ABOUT C3is Inc.







C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services to dry bulk and tanker charterers, including major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders.





As at the end of Q1 2025, the Company owned three Handysize dry bulk carriers and an Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 213,464 deadweight tons (dwt).





C3is Inc.’s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS”.







Company Contact:







Nina Pyndiah





Chief Financial Officer





C3is Inc.





00-30-210-6250-001





E-mail: info@c3is.pro



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.