C3is Inc. Announces Release Date for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Potential Positives

C3is Inc. is set to announce its fourth quarter and full year financial results, indicating transparency and timely communication of financial performance to stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with investors and providing insights into operations and future outlook.

The release highlights that C3is Inc. operates with a fleet that includes three Handysize dry bulk carriers and an Aframax oil tanker, showcasing the company's capacity and involvement in the shipping industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate that the company is facing pressure to demonstrate improved performance, which could suggest previous financial struggles.



The necessity for the company to host a conference call to discuss financial results could highlight transparency concerns, particularly if past results have been under scrutiny.



The "listen-only mode" of the upcoming conference call may limit investor engagement and feedback, potentially creating dissatisfaction among shareholders seeking more interactive communication.

FAQ

When will C3is Inc. release its financial results?

C3is Inc. will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 11, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live and archived webcast on the C3is Inc. website.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for March 11, 2025, at 10:00 am ET.

What services does C3is Inc. provide?

C3is Inc. provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk and tanker charterers.

Where are C3is Inc.’s shares traded?

The shares of C3is Inc. are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CISS".

$CISS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CISS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 after the market opens in New York on March 11, 2025.





On March 11, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to present the results and the company’s operations and outlook.







Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro).





Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





Please note that this will be a listen-only mode presentation.







ABOUT C3is Inc.







C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services to dry bulk and tanker charterers, including major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders.





As at the end of Q4 2024, the Company owned three Handysize dry bulk carriers and an Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 213,464 deadweight tons (dwt).





C3is Inc.’s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS”.







Company Contact:







Nina Pyndiah





Chief Financial Officer





C3is Inc.





00-30-210-6250-001





E-mail: info@c3is.pro



