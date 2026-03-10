C3.ai's Q3 Revenues Decline: Can Restructuring Aid the Stock's Growth?

C3.ai, Inc. AI reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that reflected operational challenges alongside ongoing enterprise AI deployments. During the quarter, revenues totaled $53.3 million, missing the consensus mark of $75.82 million by 29.8%, and declined 46.1% year over year. Subscription revenues came in at $48.2 million, representing 90% of total revenues, while professional services contributed $5.1 million. Management stated that several expected transactions did not close during the quarter, leading to weaker results in North America and Europe.

C3.ai’s revenue base continues to be largely recurring. Subscription and prioritized engineering services revenues combined reached $51.5 million, accounting for 97% of total revenues. Financial performance reflected continued operating expenses, with a non-GAAP operating loss of $63.4 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $56.4 million, or $0.40 per share. Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $56.2 million.

Bookings for the period totaled $46.9 million, with activity spanning both commercial enterprises and public-sector customers. Within this mix, federal, defense and aerospace bookings increased 134% year over year and represented 55% of total bookings. During the quarter, the company reported agreements with organizations, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Energy, the NATO Communications and Information Agency and the U.K. Royal Navy, along with several industrial and commercial clients.

C3.ai also continued to deploy AI applications through its Initial Production Deployment (“IPD”) model, which introduces AI solutions in early production environments prior to potential conversion into subscription or consumption contracts. During the quarter, 14 IPDs were signed, including five focused on generative AI applications. In total, the company has now signed 408 IPDs, with 258 remaining active across deployment, extension or contract negotiation stages.

Following the quarter’s results, management introduced a restructuring initiative designed to improve operating efficiency and execution across the organization. The program targets approximately $135 million in non-GAAP operating expense reductions, including a 26% reduction in global headcount (or roughly 280 employees), expected to generate about $60 million in annualized savings, along with additional reductions in nonemployee spending. C3.ai guided for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $48 million to $52 million and full-year fiscal 2026 revenues of $246.7 million to $250.7 million. Management described the restructuring as a strategic reset aimed at reducing cash burn and establishing a path to non-GAAP profitability and a return to growth.

AI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of C3.ai have declined 41.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 16.4%. In the same time frame, other industry players like TaskUs, Inc. TASK, Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS and ServiceNow, Inc. NOW have lost 15.3%, 5.8% and 29.8%, respectively.

From a valuation standpoint, AI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.23, significantly below the industry’s average of 13.86. Then again, other industry players, such as TaskUs, ServiceNow and Leidos Holdings, have P/S ratios of 0.76, 7.72 and 1.26, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C3.ai’s fiscal 2026 loss per share has widened in the past 30 days.

The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a plunge of 229.3% year over year in fiscal 2026. Industry players like ServiceNow and Leidos Holdings are likely to witness growth of 17.4% and 3.1%, respectively, in 2026 earnings. Meanwhile, TaskUs' 2026 earnings are expected to decline 15.3% year over year.

