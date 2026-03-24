C3.ai's Executive Chairman Dumped Shares Worth $4.4 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Executive Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 501,497 shares of Class A Common Stock for a total of ~$4.40 million on March 17 and March 18, 2026.

The transaction represented 14.72% of total beneficial holdings.

All shares sold were acquired via option exercise and immediately disposed of; no indirect entity participation was in this filing.

Siebel retains 722,362 direct Class A shares and 2,183,508 indirect Class A shares.

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Thomas M. Siebel, Executive Chairman of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), reported the direct sale of 501,497 shares of Class A Common Stock, via option exercise and immediate disposition, for a transaction value of approximately $4.40 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 501,497 Transaction value ~$4.40 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 722,362 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,183,508 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.22 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.78); post-transaction value based on March 18, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

What was the structure of the transaction and how does the derivative context affect interpretation?

The sale involved the exercise of 501,497 vested options, which were immediately converted to Class A shares and then disposed of in the open market, indicating the trade was liquidity-driven with no incremental increase in net share exposure.

The sale involved the exercise of 501,497 vested options, which were immediately converted to Class A shares and then disposed of in the open market, indicating the trade was liquidity-driven with no incremental increase in net share exposure. How did this transaction impact Siebel's direct and total ownership in C3.ai, Inc?

The transaction reduced Siebel's direct Class A stake to 722,362 shares, and he continues to hold 2,183,508 shares indirectly (across trusts and affiliated entities).

The transaction reduced Siebel's direct Class A stake to 722,362 shares, and he continues to hold 2,183,508 shares indirectly (across trusts and affiliated entities). How does the size of this sale compare to Siebel's prior trading activity?

The 501,497 shares sold were above the recent median of 418,749 shares for sell transactions since May 2025, and the proportion of holdings traded (14.72%) was elevated due to the sharply diminished remaining direct share capacity (now 722,362 shares after the trade).

The 501,497 shares sold were above the recent median of 418,749 shares for sell transactions since May 2025, and the proportion of holdings traded (14.72%) was elevated due to the sharply diminished remaining direct share capacity (now 722,362 shares after the trade). What capacity considerations are relevant given the current holdings?

Siebel’s substantial stock option holdings support continued potential for future liquidity events.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-18) $8.61 Market capitalization $1.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $307.39 million 1-year price change -62.15%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 18th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

C3.ai, Inc. offers enterprise AI software platforms and applications, including C3 AI Application Platform, C3 AI Ex Machina, and industry-specific solutions for supply chain, CRM, predictive maintenance, fraud detection, and energy management.

It generates revenue primarily through software subscriptions and enterprise contracts for AI-powered analytics and operational optimization tools.

The company serves large organizations across sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, financial services, defense, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications.

C3.ai, Inc. is a technology company specializing in enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation for large-scale organizations. The company leverages strategic partnerships and a comprehensive AI application suite to address complex operational challenges across diverse industries.

With a focus on scalable, data-driven platforms, C3.ai aims to deliver measurable value and competitive advantage to its global client base.

What this transaction means for investors

C3.ai Executive Chairman Thomas Siebel’s March 17 and 18 sale of company stock is not a cause for concern. The transaction was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Siebel adopted the plan in September of 2024.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, he retained substantial holdings after these sales, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

C3.ai is going through a rough patch with shares hitting a 52-week low of $7.72 in March. The stock fell after Siebel, who had been CEO, stepped down due to health reasons. This was followed by a decline in revenue for its fiscal third quarter ended Jan. 31. Sales fell to $53.3 million compared to $98.8 million in the prior year.

The sales drop is disappointing given C3.ai operates in the hot field of artificial intelligence. This means that, while the company’s share price valuation is low, investors should wait for C3.ai’s new CEO to prove he can deliver revenue growth before deciding to buy or sell.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in C3.ai. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.