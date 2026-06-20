C3.ai's CFO Sold Over 34,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CFO Hitesh Lath sold 34,210 shares of Class A Common Stock for a transaction value of ~$375,000 on June 16, 2026.

This sale represented 12.80% of Lath's direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership from 267,316 to 233,106 shares.

The transaction was executed via direct ownership and involved option exercises with immediate sale; no indirect entities participated.

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Hitesh Lath, Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai (NYSE:AI), reported the sale of 34,210 shares of Class A Common Stock for a total consideration of approximately $375,000 on June 16, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 34,210 Transaction value ~$375,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 233,106 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.55 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.95); post-transaction value based on June 16, 2026 market close price ($10.93).

Key questions

What was the structure and mechanics of this sale?

This transaction involved the exercise of 29,008 options, followed by the immediate sale of 34,210 Class A directly-held shares by Lath; there were no indirect transactions or transfers to trusts or other entities.

This transaction involved the exercise of 29,008 options, followed by the immediate sale of 34,210 Class A directly-held shares by Lath; there were no indirect transactions or transfers to trusts or other entities. How does the size of this sale compare to Lath's historical selling patterns?

The sale, at 12.80% of direct holdings, was larger than prior individual sell-only transactions, but the increased size reflects reduced remaining capacity after several years of net share disposition rather than a change in disposition cadence.

The sale, at 12.80% of direct holdings, was larger than prior individual sell-only transactions, but the increased size reflects reduced remaining capacity after several years of net share disposition rather than a change in disposition cadence. What does Lath's post-sale equity exposure look like?

Following the transaction, Lath directly holds 233,106 Class A shares (valued at ~$2.55 million as of June 16, 2026) and maintains 352,077 RSUs, ensuring meaningful ongoing exposure to the company's equity.

Following the transaction, Lath directly holds 233,106 Class A shares (valued at ~$2.55 million as of June 16, 2026) and maintains 352,077 RSUs, ensuring meaningful ongoing exposure to the company's equity. What is the current market context for C3.ai shares?

The transaction occurred with Class A shares priced around $10.95, against a one-year price decline of 55.3% as of June 16, 2026, and a current market price of $10.30 as of June 18, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-16) $10.93 Market capitalization $1.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $250.27 million 1-year price change (55.3%)

* 1-year price change calculated using June 16th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

C3.ai offers enterprise AI software platforms, industry-specific AI applications, and data analytics tools for sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, financial services, and defense.

It generates revenue through software subscriptions and professional services, leveraging a scalable platform model with pre-built and customizable solutions.

The company serves large enterprises and government agencies globally, targeting organizations seeking to deploy AI at scale for operational efficiency and risk management.

C3.ai, Inc. is a technology company specializing in enterprise-scale artificial intelligence software, with a focus on delivering robust, turnkey AI solutions across diverse industries.

The company leverages strategic partnerships with leading technology and industry players to enhance its platform capabilities and market reach. Its competitive advantage lies in providing integrated, industry-specific applications that address complex business challenges and drive digital transformation for large organizations.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 16 sale of C3.ai stock by the company’s CFO Hitesh Lath came at a time when shares were beaten down from last year’s 52-week high of $30.11. Even so, the disposition is not a cause for investor concern. It was performed to fulfill tax withholding obligations incurred in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units.

C3.ai’s share price decline was due to falling revenue and rising losses. In the company’s 2026 fiscal year, ended April 30, revenue was $250.3 million, a sharp decline from the previous year’s $389.1 million. Its net loss rose to $470.4 million compared to a loss of $288.7 million in the year prior.

C3.ai’s struggles began after CEO Thomas Siebel stepped down due to health reasons last year. The company announced his return to the position on June 3. This was followed by an expanded partnership with energy giant Shell. C3.ai relies heavily on partners for revenue. The new deal combined with Siebel’s return may help the company bounce back from its sales woes.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in C3.ai. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.