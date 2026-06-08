C3.ai's CEO Sold 17,350 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Thomas Siebel sold 17,350 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $196,000 on June 2, 2026.

The sale represented 0.23% of Thomas Siebel's holdings traded in this event, with direct ownership reduced to 722,362 shares.

The transaction included both direct sales and large direct and indirect gifts, with indirect shares held primarily via The Siebel Living Trust u/a/d 7/27/93.

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On June 2, 2026, Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of the Board, reported the sale of 17,350 shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Class A Common Stock through an open-market transaction, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 17,350 Shares gifted (direct) 6,182,053 Transaction value $196,402 Post-transaction shares (direct) 722,362 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,902,156 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.18 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($11.32).

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Siebel's historical trade pattern?

Recent sell transactions averaged over 500,000 shares; this sale of 17,350 shares is materially smaller, reflecting Siebel's reduced direct shareholding base after substantial prior distributions and gifts.

Recent sell transactions averaged over 500,000 shares; this sale of 17,350 shares is materially smaller, reflecting Siebel's reduced direct shareholding base after substantial prior distributions and gifts. What is the relative impact on Siebel's direct and indirect ownership stakes?

Direct ownership decreased to 722,362 shares, while indirect holdings remain substantial at 6,902,156 shares, suggesting that the majority of recent share disposition activity has occurred via direct holdings and gifting structures.

Direct ownership decreased to 722,362 shares, while indirect holdings remain substantial at 6,902,156 shares, suggesting that the majority of recent share disposition activity has occurred via direct holdings and gifting structures. What is the derivative context of this transaction?

The transaction involved the exercise of options immediately prior to the sale, consistent with routine liquidity management, and Siebel continues to hold 65,474 restricted stock units (RSUs) that can be converted to Class A Common Stock in the future.

The transaction involved the exercise of options immediately prior to the sale, consistent with routine liquidity management, and Siebel continues to hold 65,474 restricted stock units (RSUs) that can be converted to Class A Common Stock in the future. Does Siebel maintain material exposure to C3.ai post-transaction?

Despite the reduction in direct Class A holdings, Siebel retains both a sizable indirect position through trust entities and a convertible RSU position, maintaining ongoing alignment with shareholder interests.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-02) $11.18 Market capitalization $1.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $250.27 million 1-year price change -59.81%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 2nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

C3.ai offers enterprise AI software platforms and applications, including C3 AI Application Platform, Ex Machina, CRM, Data Vision, and industry-specific solutions for supply chain, inventory, and predictive analytics.

It generates revenue primarily through software subscriptions and strategic partnerships, targeting large-scale digital transformation projects across multiple industries.

The company serves enterprise customers in sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, financial services, defense, healthcare, and telecommunications.

C3.ai, Inc. is a technology company specializing in enterprise artificial intelligence solutions, with a focus on scalable software platforms and industry-specific applications.

The company leverages strategic partnerships with leading technology and industrial firms to expand its market reach and deliver integrated AI-driven solutions. Its competitive positioning is supported by a broad product portfolio and a focus on mission-critical digital transformation for large enterprise clients.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 2 sale of C3.ai stock by CEO Thomas Siebel comes at a time when shares have fallen substantially from last year’s 52-week high of $30.11. The company’s performance declined after Siebel stepped down from the CEO role due to health reasons. C3.ai announced his return to the position on June 3, which is good news for investors since the business prospered when he was in charge.

As for Siebel’s June 2 sale, the transaction is not a cause for investor concern. The disposition was executed to fulfill tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units. In fact, Siebel purchased 6.17 million shares of C3.ai stock at a price of $11.16 per share, underscoring his commitment to the company’s success.

C3.ai exited its 2026 fiscal year, ended April 30, with sales of $250.3 million, a drop from the prior year’s $389.1 million. The company expects its 2027 fiscal year to see continued revenue decline, forecasting a range between $210 million to $240 million. Perhaps Siebel’s return to the CEO spot can eventually turn C3.ai’s fortunes around.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in C3.ai. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.