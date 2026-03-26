C3.ai's Agentic AI Bet: Can Productivity Gains Offset Weak Sales?

C3.ai, Inc. AI ended its third-quarter fiscal 2026 with underwhelming results, wherein revenues plunged 46% year over year to $53.3 million. Management acknowledged execution missteps, particularly in North America and Europe, where deal closures fell short of expectations. This weakness highlights ongoing challenges with long, unpredictable enterprise sales cycles.



However, to offset these near-term headwinds and boost long-term growth momentum, the company launched a sweeping strategic reset centered on cost optimization and operational efficiency. A major pillar of this transformation is the deployment of Agentic AI across internal functions. C3.ai claims these tools can boost productivity by up to 100x in areas like sales proposal generation, software development and marketing execution. This shift is expected to support a leaner cost structure, with $135 million in planned expense reductions and a 26% workforce cut.



Notably, federal bookings surged 134% year over year, now accounting for more than half of total bookings, reflecting strong demand from government and defense clients. The company is also prioritizing large-scale enterprise AI deployments, aiming to move customers beyond pilot programs into full production.



Near-term risks persist as revenue visibility remains pressured, margins appear strained and execution improvements are taking time to materialize. While Agentic AI could enhance efficiency and scalability, sustained revenue growth will be critical. Nonetheless, C3.ai’s long-term opportunity in enterprise AI remains intact, but investors may need to wait for clearer signs of sales momentum to validate the turnaround story.

C3.ai’s Agentic AI Push: Can It Outpace Rivals Now?

C3.ai is competing in the rapidly evolving agentic AI market alongside Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, with each player leveraging distinct strengths.



Palantir Technologies stands out with a platform-centric approach, integrating data, analytics and AI through its Foundry and AIP ecosystems. Its deep government relationships, strong execution track record and ability to deploy agentic AI in mission-critical environments provide a durable competitive moat. On the other hand, BigBear.ai is a specialized defense-focused player, targeting agentic AI use cases in intelligence, logistics and national security. While innovative, its smaller scale and limited commercial reach constrain broader competitiveness.



Overall, C3.ai’s success hinges on converting its agentic AI capabilities into sustained revenue growth amid intense competition from big names like Palantir Technologies and BigBear.ai.

AI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this AI software provider have plunged 40.6% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.83, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of C3.ai

For fiscal 2026 and 2027, C3.ai’s bottom-line estimates indicate losses. The loss per share estimates for fiscal 2026 have widened, while those of fiscal 2027 have contracted in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The revised estimated figure for fiscal 2026 reflects a whopping 229.3% year-over-year decline, while the estimates for fiscal 2027 indicate 30.7% growth.



C3.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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