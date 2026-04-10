C3.ai (XTRA:724) Price Target Decreased by 27.91% to 10.29

The average one-year price target for C3.ai (XTRA:724) has been revised to 10,29 € / share. This is a decrease of 27.91% from the prior estimate of 14,27 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,23 € to a high of 36,26 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.54% from the latest reported closing price of 7,43 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai. This is an decrease of 171 owner(s) or 32.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 724 is 0.04%, an increase of 51.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 78,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,330K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares , representing an increase of 23.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,869K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 24.23% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,557K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 23.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,116K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 71.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 190.56% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,273K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares , representing a decrease of 159.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 69.80% over the last quarter.

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