C3.ai (XTRA:724) Price Target Decreased by 10.45% to 15.04

The average one-year price target for C3.ai (XTRA:724) has been revised to 15,04 € / share. This is a decrease of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 16,80 € dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,94 € to a high of 36,07 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.11% from the latest reported closing price of 14,73 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 724 is 0.08%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 75,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 3,915K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 104.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,792K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,535K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 11.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,005K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 18.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,849K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,813K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,656K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 724 by 10.20% over the last quarter.

