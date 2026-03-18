C3.ai Tightens AI Pilot Strategy: What Does It Mean for Conversions?

C3.ai, Inc. AI is refining its approach to Initial Production Deployments (IPDs), marking a more disciplined step in how it builds and converts its early-stage pipeline. The company emphasized that it is applying stricter qualification criteria to pilot projects, focusing on opportunities with a higher likelihood of delivering measurable economic value and converting into long-term production contracts.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, C3.ai signed 14 IPDs, including five generative AI IPDs. This brings the cumulative total to 408 IPDs, of which 258 remain active. Management noted that active IPDs include those within their initial contract term, extended engagements, or those progressing toward conversion into subscription or consumption-based agreements.

The company is becoming more selective in signing new IPDs, with an increased focus on customers and use cases where there is clearer visibility into economic outcomes. This approach suggests a greater emphasis on pipeline quality over volume, particularly as enterprises shift toward AI deployments that deliver tangible returns rather than experimental use cases.

This refinement aligns with broader trends in enterprise AI adoption. Management highlighted that customers are increasingly moving beyond pilot programs and toward large-scale implementations, with a stronger emphasis on measurable business impact. C3.ai’s tighter screening of IPDs reflects an effort to align its go-to-market strategy with these evolving customer expectations.

At the same time, the more selective approach may influence near-term IPD volumes. A reduced number of pilot engagements could weigh on the top of the funnel if fewer deals are initiated. However, IPDs remain central to C3.ai’s go-to-market model, serving as a pathway to enterprise-wide adoption, and the company is positioning this trade-off as a way to improve conversion efficiency and drive long-term growth.

How It Stacks Up to Competitors

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Snowflake Inc. SNOW provide useful context for evaluating C3.ai’s tightening IPD strategy, particularly in how each company approaches early-stage deployments and conversion into scaled revenues.



Palantir Technologies has adopted a similar land-and-expand approach through pilot-driven deployments, particularly via its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). However, it has emphasized rapid deployment cycles and accelerated conversion from pilot to production. This suggests a more developed execution model, where early engagements are closely aligned with broader enterprise rollouts. Compared with C3.ai, Palantir Technologies appears further along in consistently converting early-stage deployments into scaled contracts.

Meanwhile, Snowflake follows a different model, relying less on structured pilot programs and more on consumption-based adoption. The company enables customers to scale usage organically, reducing friction between initial adoption and expansion. As a result, SNOW’s growth is more directly tied to usage trends rather than discrete pilot-to-production conversion cycles.

In this context, C3.ai’s decision to become more selective with IPDs highlights a key execution focus. By prioritizing higher-quality pilots with clearer economic outcomes, the company is aiming to improve conversion efficiency while enhancing the predictability of its revenue funnel.

AI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of C3.ai have declined 38.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 18.3%.

AI Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.98, significantly below the industry’s average of 13.23.

AI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C3.ai’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 229.3%. The loss estimates for fiscal 2026 have widened in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of AI Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.