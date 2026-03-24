C3.ai Stock Tumbles 16% Post Q3 Earnings: Buy the Dip or Fold?

C3.ai, Inc. AI has plunged 16.3% since reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings performance, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



In the third-quarter fiscal 2026, AI reported a loss per share of 40 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of 29 cents and loss per share of 12 cents reported a year ago. Its revenues totaled $53.3 million, missing the consensus mark of $75.82 million by 29.8% and declining 46.1% year over year. The quarterly results reflect operational challenges alongside declines in Subscription and Professional Services revenues. (read more: C3.ai Stock Tumbles on Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss, Revenues Down Y/Y)



Investors’ sentiment is expected to have subsided due to unfavorable revenue expectations for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2026, along with expected losses from operations. Notably, C3.ai underperformed a few of its key market peers, namely Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI and Microsoft Corporation MSFT since reporting its latest earnings performance. During the said time frame, shares of Palantir Technologies gained 17%, while those of BigBear.ai and Microsoft declined 8.2% and 1.8%, respectively.



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Nonetheless, C3.ai’s ongoing restructuring efforts and strong market trends for Artificial Intelligence and related services are boosting its prospects for the long term.

What is Driving C3.ai’s Growth Momentum?

Restructuring Efforts: C3.ai’s aggressive restructuring initiative marks a critical inflection point in its operating strategy. It is fundamentally redesigning the organization’s model by flattening the sales hierarchy, improving accountability and embedding AI tools across internal workflows to enhance productivity. These changes are not just about cutting expenses but about transforming how the company operates, with claims of materially higher efficiency across functions like sales, engineering and marketing.



Importantly, these efforts are largely complete, reducing execution uncertainty. If successfully implemented, this leaner cost base could significantly narrow losses and create a path toward sustainable profitability, which has long been a concern for investors. In fiscal 2026, the company is targeting approximately $135 million in cost reductions.



Strong Enterprise AI Demand: C3.ai is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for enterprise AI solutions as companies increasingly prioritize measurable returns on AI investments. The broader shift from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment is playing directly into the company’s strengths, particularly in high-value applications like asset performance, supply-chain optimization and generative AI.



Notably, C3.ai is seeing robust traction in federal, defense and aerospace markets, where bookings surged 134% year over year and accounted for a majority of total bookings. High-profile engagements with organizations such as government agencies and global defense bodies underscore its credibility in mission-critical environments. This growing presence in regulated and large-scale sectors not only enhances revenue visibility but also strengthens competitive positioning as AI spending continues to scale globally. These favorable market trends not only benefit C3.ai but also other market players, including Palantir Technologies, BigBear.ai and Microsoft.



Favorable Growth Visibility: The company is strengthening its growth outlook through a steady stream of new contract wins that could translate into meaningful long-term revenue opportunities. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, C3.ai closed 44 agreements, including high-profile deals with government agencies and global enterprises across energy, defense and manufacturing. These contracts are not just one-off wins, but they often begin with pilot deployments or initial production agreements that can scale into enterprise-wide implementations over time.



Additionally, growing adoption of generative and agentic AI solutions within these projects enhances the scope for upselling advanced capabilities. With a pipeline increasingly focused on large-scale transformations and strong momentum in regulated industries, these new contracts provide both near-term visibility and a solid foundation for sustained revenue growth.

C3.ai’s Valuation Trend

AI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5.09, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What is Hindering C3.ai Stock’s Growth?

Weak Near-Term Outlook: C3.ai’s recent performance highlights a concerning slowdown in growth momentum, with revenues declining sharply year over year in the latest quarter. More importantly, management’s guidance signals continued softness ahead, with fourth-quarter revenues of $48-$52 million and full-year fiscal 2026 revenues of $246.7-$250.7 million. These values unfavorably compare with the year-over-year figures of $108.7 million and $389.1 million, respectively.



This suggests that deal closures, particularly in key regions like North America and Europe, remain inconsistent. The company’s shift toward larger enterprise deals, while strategic, could also lengthen sales cycles and create near-term revenue volatility. Until C3.ai demonstrates consistent top-line stabilization and improved conversion of its pipeline, the weak revenue trajectory remains a key overhang.



Restructuring-Driven Cost Pressures: While restructuring actions aim to reduce costs over time, they also introduce near-term financial strain, including restructuring charges and execution risks. Elevated operating expenses, particularly in sales and R&D, continue to outpace revenue generation, driving significant losses from operations. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, total operating expenses increased year over year by 9.8% to $443.4 million. Additionally, ongoing cost-cutting efforts could disrupt internal operations or impact growth initiatives if not carefully managed.

EPS Trend of C3.ai

For fiscal 2026 and 2027, C3.ai’s bottom-line estimates indicate losses. The loss per share estimates for fiscal 2026 have widened, while those of fiscal 2027 have contracted in the past 30 days.



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The revised estimated figure for fiscal 2026 reflects a whopping 229.3% year-over-year decline, while the estimates for fiscal 2027 indicate 30.7% growth.

Does AI Stock Posses Any Upside Potential?

C3.ai presents a mixed investment case, balancing long-term AI-driven opportunities with near-term execution risks. Its restructuring efforts could prove to be a meaningful catalyst over time as it is streamlining operations, reducing costs and improving productivity. Additionally, a growing pipeline of large-scale contracts further enhances revenue visibility.



However, near-term concerns remain significant. Management’s weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 suggests continued top-line pressure, while persistent operating losses and restructuring-related costs weigh on profitability. The shift toward larger deals may also prolong sales cycles, adding volatility.



Thus, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock appears to lack meaningful near-term upside catalysts. It is prudent for the existing investors to hold onto AI stock for now. New investors may prefer to stay on the sidelines until clearer signs of revenue stabilization and improved execution emerge. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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