Is C3.ai Stock a Sell or Buy After the CFO Sold Over 15,000 Shares?

Key Points

CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,248 Class A shares for ~$137,000 on March 16, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $8.98 per share.

The transaction represented 6.01% of Lath's direct Class A holdings, reducing direct ownership to 238,308 shares post-trade.

The sale was executed as part of an option exercise, with all shares sold held directly; no indirect entities participated in this transaction.

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Hitesh Lath, Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai (NYSE:AI), reported the sale of 15,248 shares of Class A Common Stock on March 16, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,248 Transaction value $137,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 238,308 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.10 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.98); post-transaction value based on March 16, 2026 market close ($8.80).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale for this transaction?

This sale involved the exercise of 29,008 options, with 15,248 Class A shares immediately sold to generate liquidity, a structure typical for covering tax obligations or portfolio diversification following vesting events.

This sale involved the exercise of 29,008 options, with 15,248 Class A shares immediately sold to generate liquidity, a structure typical for covering tax obligations or portfolio diversification following vesting events. How did this transaction affect Lath Hitesh's overall ownership in C3.ai?

Direct Class A holdings were reduced by 6.01%, with 238,308 shares held directly after the transaction.

Direct Class A holdings were reduced by 6.01%, with 238,308 shares held directly after the transaction. How does the trade size compare to Lath's historical selling activity?

The 15,248-share sale exceeded the recent period median of 10,541 shares across eight sell transactions since December of last year, reflecting increased transaction size as direct holdings have declined.

The 15,248-share sale exceeded the recent period median of 10,541 shares across eight sell transactions since December of last year, reflecting increased transaction size as direct holdings have declined. What is the current market context for C3.ai shares?

As of March 16, 2026, C3.ai shares closed at $8.80, representing a 59.9% decline over the past year, with Lath's post-trade direct holdings valued at ~$2.10 million.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/16/26) $8.80 Market capitalization $1.21 billion Revenue (TTM) $307.39 million 1-year price change -59.90%

Note: 1-year price change is calculated using March 16, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

C3.ai offers enterprise AI software platforms and applications, including C3 AI Application Platform, C3 AI Ex Machina, C3 AI CRM, and industry-specific solutions for inventory optimization, supply chain risk, predictive maintenance, fraud detection, and energy management.

It generates revenue primarily through software subscriptions and services, enabling clients to design, deploy, and scale AI-powered enterprise applications across diverse industries.

The company targets large organizations in sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications, often through strategic partnerships with firms like Baker Hughes, FIS, Raytheon, and major cloud providers.

C3.ai is a technology company specializing in enterprise artificial intelligence software solutions for global organizations. The company leverages a robust platform and a suite of industry-focused applications to help clients optimize operations and drive digital transformation. Strategic partnerships and a focus on scalable AI deployment underpin its competitive positioning in the enterprise software market.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 16 sale of C3.ai stock by CFO Hitesh Lath is not a red flag. He sold the shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.

Now is not the ideal time for shareholders to dispose of the stock. C3.ai shares are down substantially from the 52-week high $30.24 reached last May, when Wall Street was bullish on the artificial intelligence sector. In 2026, the outlook is more muted with concerns of an AI bubble.

C3.ai, in particular, was hit hard for several reasons. The company’s CEO stepped down due to health reasons. This was followed by a big drop in sales for C3.ai’s fiscal third quarter ended Jan. 31. Revenue was $53.3 million compared to $98.8 million in the previous year.

As a result, C3.ai‘s share price valuation is low, as evidenced by its price-to-sales ratio of four. But this doesn’t mean now is the time to buy the stock. Wait for the company to prove it can get back to revenue growth first.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in C3.ai. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.