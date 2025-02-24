C3.ai Stock Before Q3 Earnings: A Smart Buy or Risky Investment?

C3.ai AI is set to release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 26.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



For third-quarter fiscal 2025, C3.ai expects revenues between $95.5 million and $100.5 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $97.97 million, indicating an increase of 27.96% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

C3.ai, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C3.ai, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C3.ai, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for loss has been stable in the past 30 days at 25 cents per share. The figure calls for a year-over-year decline of 92.31%



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 60.53%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Key Factors to Note for AI Earnings

C3.ai’s third-quarter performance is likely to have gained from C3 Generative AI solutions and increased demand for its Enterprise AI software.



Strong momentum across generative AI solutions, owing to its introduction of C3 Generative AI to address challenges in large language models and provide multimodal solutions, is expected to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



C3.ai has seen growing interest in generative AI applications, particularly in industries like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and energy. The company’s Generative AI Accelerator program, which helps organizations integrate AI more rapidly, is likely to fuel new agreements and conversions from pilots to full-scale implementations.



The company’s efforts to diversify its customer base and engage with clients across various industries, such as manufacturing, federal, defense, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals, are expected to have contributed significantly to revenue growth.



C3.ai closed 58 agreements in the fiscal second quarter, including new and expanded deals with major corporations like Exxon Mobil, Dow, Rolls-Royce, and Duke Energy. The momentum from these deals is expected to carry into the next quarter.

AI Trading at a Premium

C3.ai shares have plunged 8.3% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 0.8%.

Year-to-Date Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai stock is also not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



AI stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 7.95X compared with the sector’s 6.45X.

Price/Sales (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI’s Strong Partner Base Boosts Prospects

C3.ai has been one of the prominent AI stocks in recent times thanks to strong demand for C3 Generative AI solutions and an expanding partner base that includes the three big cloud providers Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT. This robust network of partners is likely to have driven growth during the fiscal third quarter.



Partnerships with hyperscalers like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have driven 62% of the company’s agreements in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This indicates that C3.ai’s partner network is critical in driving revenues and adopting its solutions.



In the fiscal second quarter of 2025, C3.ai, in collaboration with Alphabet’s cloud business Google Cloud, closed 20 agreements, marking a 180% year-over-year increase. It was featured at Google’s Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC, while jointly hosting six executive roundtable discussions across North America and LATAM.



The expanded partnership with Microsoft Azure is a major positive, as it significantly boosts C3.ai’s sales channels. Microsoft’s global sales teams actively selling C3 AI solutions are expected to have generated more enterprise-level adoption and reduced sales cycles, driving increased revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

AI Expands US Government Partnerships With AI Solutions

C3.ai’s growing presence in the government and defense sector, including new contracts with U.S. federal agencies, presents a steady revenue stream. With continued federal AI investments, this sector is likely to provide further opportunities in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.



Building on this momentum in December 2024, C3.ai, in partnership with ECS, secured a task order from the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems & Analytics to modernize information collection management processes.



The task order focuses on deploying the AI-driven C3 AI Decision Advantage application to optimize intelligence operations and reduce soldier workload.



The company’s federal business also saw strong growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, securing new and expanded agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Marine Corps, the Defense Logistics Agency, the Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office, and the National Science Foundation.

What Should Investors Do With AI Stock?

Despite strong demand for C3 Generative AI solutions and an expanding partner base, C3.ai is suffering from stiff competition in the enterprise AI sector. This intense competition clouds C3.ai’s efforts to gain a stronger foothold in the market.



As a result, C3.ai has made plans to invest aggressively in its offerings to secure market share. However, this strategy is expected to keep margins under pressure in the near term, making the stock risky for investors.



AI is also suffering from macroeconomic uncertainties, which are impacting its development, adoption, and integration across industries. Stretched Valuation also remains a concern.



C3.ai currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a favorable time to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.