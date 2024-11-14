C3.ai Stock Plunges 12% in a Year: Should Investors Buy on the Dip?

C3.ai AI shares have lost 11.6% in the past year against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s rise of 26.3% and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 36.7%.



The underperformance can be attributed to stiff competition in the enterprise AI sector and C3.ai’s higher investment plan to gain market share. This is expected to keep margins under pressure in the near term.



Despite these headwinds, C3.ai’s expanding client base and the growing adoption of its Enterprise AI software offer positive signs for investors.



This positive momentum is reflected in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, where it experienced strong revenue growth, with a 21% increase in total revenues year over year, reaching $87.2 million.

YTD Performance



AI’s Strong Partner Base Boosts Prospects

C3.ai has been one of the prominent AI stocks in recent times thanks to strong demand for C3 Generative AI solutions and an expanding partner base that includes the three big cloud providers Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT.



In July, C3 AI achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency, highlighting its expertise in generative AI solutions to enhance customer experience, streamline workflows, and deliver actionable results across various industries. This achievement has further solidified its partnership with Amazon.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, C3.ai and Alphabet’s cloud business, Google Cloud, closed 40 agreements, marking a 300% year-over-year increase. This is driven by the C3 AI State & Local Government Suite, including applications like C3 AI Property Appraisal and C3 Generative AI for Government Benefits, with 24 agreements signed with state and local governments.



C3.ai is also benefiting from its expanding partnership with Microsoft. It leverages Microsoft’s Azure platform to enhance its AI offerings and reach a broader customer base across sectors.



Expanding relationships with these cloud providers bode well for C3.ai’s prospects. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company closed 51 agreements, accounting for 72% of total agreements through its partner network, marking a 155% year-over-year increase. Bookings supported by partners also increased 94% year over year.

C3.ai’s Prospects Ride on Strong Portfolio

Expanding AI portfolio has also been a major growth driver for its success. In October, AI announced the rebranding of its Asset Performance Suite, a collection of AI applications aimed at maximizing asset value and improving sustainability performance for enterprises.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company successfully closed a pilot of the newly launched C3 Generative AI for Government Programs with a state in the Northeastern U.S.



It streamlines access to public benefits and government programs across healthcare, employment, financial assistance, and education, enhancing contact center operations with improved response times and first-call resolution, while delivering fast, accurate, and secure answers in 133 languages without hallucinations.

AI Offers Solid Top-Line Growth Guidance

For fiscal 2025, AI still expects revenues between $370 million and $395 million, which implies year-over-year growth between 19% and 27%.



Non-GAAP loss from operations is still expected to be between $95 million and $125 million for fiscal 2025.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, C3.ai expects revenues between $88.6 million and $93.6 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be between $26.7 million and $34.7 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $383.04 million, indicating 28% growth year over year. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 53 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $91.01 million, indicating growth of 24.28% over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



C3.ai, Inc. Price and Consensus

C3.ai, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C3.ai, Inc. Quote

What Should Investors Do With AI Stock?

We point out that C3.ai stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



However, C3.ai’s strong demand for C3 Generative AI solutions and an expanding partner base are driving continuous top-line growth and enhancing its growth prospects.



Hence, investors who already own the stock might expect the company’s growth prospects to be rewarding over a longer term.



The technical indicator is also bullish for AI as the shares trade above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum.

AI Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day SMA



AI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology.

