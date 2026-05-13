C3.ai Q4 Preliminary Results: Revenues Meet Expectations, Loss Narrows

C3.ai, Inc. AI has provided preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 (ended April 30, 2026) and significant changes to its executive leadership. The results were measured against the company’s guidance issued in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



C3.ai signed 28 agreements during the fiscal fourth quarter, including nine new Initial Production Deployments (IPDs) and seven IPD conversions. However, bookings were lower than expected. The company said its restructuring plan remains on track to deliver roughly $135 million in annualized non-GAAP cost savings and reduce cash burn by a similar amount.



Following the announcement, AI stock declined 7.3% during trading hours yesterday.

Q4 Numbers Provided by C3.ai

The company reported total revenues of $51.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, which fell within its established guidance range of $48 to $52 million. The non-GAAP loss from operations came in at $54.4 million, outperforming the company's expected non-GAAP loss from operations range of $56-$64 million. This non-GAAP figure excludes roughly $10.8 million in pre-tax restructuring expenses associated with an operational efficiency plan, covering costs such as severance, stock-based compensation and WARN Act payments. Furthermore, AI maintained a strong balance sheet with $575.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of the fiscal fourth quarter.



During fiscal 2026, total revenues reached $250.3 million, meeting the company’s guided range of $246.7 to $250.7 million. Similar to the quarterly performance, the full-year non-GAAP loss from operations of $217.8 million was narrower than the projected guidance range of $219.5 to $227.5 million.

AI’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of AI have lost 18.7% compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 6.3% decline. The company’s performance is expected to have been hurt by weak sales execution, particularly in North America and Europe, which contributed to lower-than-expected deal closures and softer performance. During the third-quarter 2026earnings call management acknowledged disappointing execution and outlined a restructuring plan focused on lowering costs, flattening the sales organization, prioritizing large enterprise-wide transformations and accelerating product velocity.



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Despite near-term challenges, C3.ai’s strong balance sheet, cost-reduction efforts and enterprise AI demand, particularly across federal, defense and aerospace markets, provide support for its long-term growth prospects.

AI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, C3.ai carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks from the Computer and Technology sector are:

Vicor Corporation VICR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 87.9%, on average. Vicor stock has soared 228.7% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vicor’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 25.9% and 3.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Zillow Group, Inc. Z flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average. Zillow stock has declined 42.4% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zillow's 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 15.1% and 35.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Appian Corporation APPN presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.2%, on average. Appian stock has plunged 52.6% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Appian’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 13.3% and 54.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

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C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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