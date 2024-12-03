C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $36.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

The company's stock has climbed by 45.69% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.75%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 9, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.16, showcasing a 23.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.01 million, up 24.28% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.53 per share and a revenue of $383.04 million, indicating changes of -12.77% and +27.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, C3.ai, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.