C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $26.00, demonstrating a -10.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

The company's stock has climbed by 23.35% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of C3.ai, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $104.12 million, indicating a 19.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $467.27 million, indicating changes of +9.76% and +20.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in C3.ai, Inc. (AI)?

C3.ai, Inc. (AI)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.