C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $17.96, demonstrating a -3.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 31.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.19, signifying a 280.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $467.27 million, indicating changes of -24.39% and +20.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.7% lower within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

