C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ending at $32.36, denoting a -1.82% adjustment from its last day's close. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 9, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.16, indicating a 23.08% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $91.01 million, indicating a 24.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.53 per share and revenue of $383.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.77% and +27.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, C3.ai, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

