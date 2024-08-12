C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI) standing at $24.60, reflecting a -1.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 15.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 4, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.13, signifying a 44.44% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.12 million, up 42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $384.09 million, which would represent changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

