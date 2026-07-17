C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $8.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.26, showcasing a 29.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $51.46 million, indicating a 26.76% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.82 per share and a revenue of $221.58 million, representing changes of +39.26% and -11.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. C3.ai, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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