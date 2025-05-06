C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the latest trading day at $21.82, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 16.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.20, indicating an 81.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $108.31 million, reflecting a 25.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.