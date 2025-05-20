C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI) standing at $23.15, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 20.67% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of C3.ai, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.20, signifying an 81.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $108.26 million, showing a 25.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.76% decrease. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI)

