C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $22.58, demonstrating a -0.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.58% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.20, marking an 81.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $108.31 million, indicating a 25.08% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $388.39 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.26% and +29.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

