C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $23.99, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.61%.

The the stock of company has risen by 20.64% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.20, showcasing an 81.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $108.26 million, up 25.03% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

