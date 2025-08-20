C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $16.94, marking a -2.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.67%.

The company's stock has dropped by 39% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 3, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.38, showcasing a 660% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $70.34 million, showing a 19.35% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.39 per share and a revenue of $398.59 million, indicating changes of -239.02% and +2.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 38.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

