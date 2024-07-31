C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) reached $26.75, with a +0.6% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.64%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 5.34% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.12 million, up 42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and a revenue of $384.09 million, representing changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, C3.ai, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

