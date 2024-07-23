C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $28.38, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.97% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $87.12 million, indicating a 42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $384.09 million, which would represent changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, C3.ai, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

