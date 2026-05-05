C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $9.41, moving +2.73% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.81% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.38, marking a 137.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.75 million, down 54.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.4 per share and revenue of $248.42 million. These totals would mark changes of -241.46% and -36.15%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.