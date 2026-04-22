C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $9.39, demonstrating a +2.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 12.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.38, reflecting a 137.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.71 million, down 54.28% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.4 per share and revenue of $255.4 million, indicating changes of -241.46% and -34.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.87% decrease. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.