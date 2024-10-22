C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the latest trading day at $25.22, indicating a -1.29% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.66% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $91.01 million, indicating a 24.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.53 per share and a revenue of $383.04 million, signifying shifts of -12.77% and +27.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, C3.ai, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

