C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $34.19, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.25, reflecting a 92.31% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $97.97 million, showing a 24.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and a revenue of $388.16 million, representing changes of -34.04% and +29.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

