C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI) standing at $25.62, reflecting a +0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of C3.ai, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.13, indicating a 44.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $87.12 million, indicating a 42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $384.09 million, indicating changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, C3.ai, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

