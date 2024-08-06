C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the latest trading day at $23.90, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 20.07% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of C3.ai, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.13, indicating a 44.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $87.12 million, showing a 42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $384.09 million, indicating changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

