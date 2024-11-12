C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ending at $27.79, denoting a -1.42% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 9, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 23.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $91.01 million, reflecting a 24.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.53 per share and a revenue of $383.04 million, signifying shifts of -12.77% and +27.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

