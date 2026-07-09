C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) was up +1.69% at $9.01. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

The company's stock has dropped by 17.96% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51.46 million, down 26.76% from the year-ago period.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $221.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.26% and -11.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.