C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $29.85, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.77%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 6.03% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.13, marking a 44.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.12 million, up 42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and a revenue of $384.09 million, representing changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

