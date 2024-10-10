C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $26.23, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.01 million, up 24.28% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.53 per share and a revenue of $383.44 million, indicating changes of -12.77% and +28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, C3.ai, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.