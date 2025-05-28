C3.ai Earnings Results: $AI Reports Quarterly Earnings

C3.ai ($AI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.21 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $108,720,000, missing estimates of $110,958,119 by $-2,238,119.

C3.ai Insider Trading Activity

C3.ai insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 3,223,722 shares for an estimated $84,120,241 .

. JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085

JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000

RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637 .

. CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751

HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552 .

. MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,574 shares for an estimated $659,282 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

C3.ai Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of C3.ai stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

C3.ai Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

C3.ai Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025

