C3.ai (AI) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $10.77. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of C3.ai appreciated ahead of its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, supported by optimism around the company’s strategic restructuring efforts and growing enterprise AI adoption. Confidence was further supported by strong momentum in the federal business, continued customer wins across government and defense markets, and expanding adoption among large global enterprises.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -137.5%. Revenues are expected to be $49.75 million, down 54.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For C3.ai, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

C3.ai is a member of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, TD SYNNEX (SNX), finished the last trading session 6.1% higher at $261.28. SNX has returned 7.9% over the past month.

For TD SYNNEX, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1% over the past month to $4.06. This represents a change of +35.8% from what the company reported a year ago. TD SYNNEX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.