C3.ai (AI) Q1 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

The growing popularity of artificial intelligence, in particular ChatGPT, is more than just hype. The back-to-back quarterly results and guidance from Nvidia’s (NVDA) suggests there’s an insatiable appetite for AI. Another company in the AI space worth watching is C3.ai (AI), which provides enterprise AI applications that meet the business-critical needs of global enterprises in manufacturing, financial services, government, defense and intelligence, among other industries. C3 offers its clients solutions to simplify and accelerate AI application development, deployment, and administration. The company's revenue consists primarily of subscriptions to services.

Its shares have risen 180% year to date, compared with 17% rise in the S&P 500 index. The stock has risen near 40% just in the past six months. The gains have largely been attributed to the company’s partnership with Google (GOOG , GOOGL) where it will make its generative AI product suite available as a public offer on Google Cloud Marketplace. The product suite features enterprise search, allowing businesses to search across their database to locate and retrieve relevant information.

Meanwhile, its management has also been working to modify the company’s business model, shifting the business away from short-term revenues to a transaction-based pricing method, while boosting long-term revenues by growing its customer base. Those initiatives appear to be working with growth rates starting to re-accelerate. On Wednesday, the company will look to prove that it is here to stay and has a sustainable path towards profitability.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the Redwood City, Calif.-based company to post a per-share loss of 17 cents on revenue of $71.59 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was 12 cents per share on revenue of $65.31 million. For the full year, the loss is expected to be 30 cents per share narrowing from 42 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $308.2 million would rise 15.5% year over year.

Despite the surge in demand for generative AI, the company still has a lot to prove to its doubters. With a massive 33% short interest, C3.ai stock is one of the most heavily-shorted names on the market. This means there is a strong contingent betting on its failure. While its quarterly revenue growth rate has decelerated, due namely to the rising inflationary environment, the company’s fundamentals are stable, featuring a strong balance sheet with ample cash.

What’s more, C3’s gross margin has remained steady, moving north of 70%. This strong margin position generates not only ample cash flow, but it also allows its management to reinvest capital back into the business, particularly in revenue-generating areas such as marketing and R&D. At the same time, profits have been hard to come by, and that’s where the bears butter their bread. In the fourth quarter earnings results, although the company topped expectations, revenue was flat.

Meanwhile, on the closely-watched bottom line, while the adjusted EPS did improve from a loss of 21 cents to a loss of 13 cents, the gross margin declined by some ten percentage points, while net cash decrease $26 million. Much of the operating margin pressure was attributable to how the company is deploying its cash and reinvesting back into the the business to grow the top line. And this trend is part of why C3 is not projected to make a profit until fiscal 2025.

Investors do have an opportunity here for profit. There’s a growing belief that the company’s consumption-based pricing model is poised to generate more revenue than the subscription model it once used. As such, the guidance the company provides on Wednesday will be the key factor in the stock’s near-term direction.

