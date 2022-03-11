C3.ai's (AI) Enterprise AI Suite Gains FedRAMP's Ready Status

C3.ai AI recently announced that its enterprise artificial intelligence (“AI”) development platform — C3 AI Suite — has been deemed “Ready” status for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

This recognition clearly highlights the trust the United States government puts in C3.ai’s standardized security and risk assessment capabilities. This move will enable the government agencies to access and implement the C3 AI Suite easily and in lesser time.

The FedRAMP Ready status is significant progress for Redwood City-based C3.ai as it showcases its support for federal sector modernization by enabling the federal agencies to utilize a secure environment. The C3 AI Suite will deliver security and compliance across critical enterprise AI applications and secure them from evolving cyber threats.

C3.ai’s unified platform will develop, deploy and operate large-scale AI, predictive analytics and internet of things (“IoT”) applications for the U.S government through a model-driven AI architecture. It will accelerate data science and cloud-based application development within the federal sector while helping it to discard legacy information technology (“IT”) solutions.

It is crucial for the federal agencies to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats effectively and protect data across endpoints, networks and cloud environments. These requirements are met with the help of C3.ai’s cloud-enabled technology services.

C3 AI Suite: A Key Catalyst

The C3 AI Suite uses a unique model-driven architecture to accelerate delivery and reduce the complexities of developing enterprise AI applications. The model-driven architecture provides an “abstraction layer” that allows developers to build enterprise AI applications by using conceptual models of all the elements an application requires.

Teaming up with Project Hosts, the company brings this unified platform of cloud-native software solutions, which meets the FedRAMP security requirements. The platform helps developers save time by eliminating the process of writing lengthy codes. It ensures systematic, enterprise-wide governance of AI by offering data lineage and model governance.

